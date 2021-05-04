Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Shares of FNV opened at $142.76 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average is $128.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.71, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

