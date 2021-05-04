Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 41,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 692,159 shares.The stock last traded at $142.72 and had previously closed at $139.24.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after acquiring an additional 188,407 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.26.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

