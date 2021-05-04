Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 35 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,739,851 shares of company stock valued at $501,146,451 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $918.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.41 and a 200 day moving average of $277.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

