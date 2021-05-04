FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 6.2% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $55.61 or 0.00102068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.25 billion and $231.12 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00084611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00070367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.42 or 0.00874363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,520.93 or 0.10132408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

