Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Down 18.7% in April

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 904,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 823,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,347. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

