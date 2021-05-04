Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $181.22 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $181.22 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,847.83 or 1.00488961 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00039460 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010840 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00207028 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000881 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
