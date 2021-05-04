Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $181.22 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $181.22 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,847.83 or 1.00488961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00039460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00207028 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000881 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.