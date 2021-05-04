Fundamenta Price Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $7.88 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00006044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00065342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00262590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.66 or 0.01156388 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.51 or 0.00734364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,644.54 or 1.00109583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars.

