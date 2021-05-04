FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Covestro AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Covestro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COVTY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

COVTY stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.4705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

