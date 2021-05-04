FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Steven Madden, Ltd. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $42.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after purchasing an additional 461,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,620,000 after acquiring an additional 183,954 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after buying an additional 76,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

