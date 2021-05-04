FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92. Apple has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $145.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.