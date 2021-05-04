FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.52. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.92. Apple has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $145.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit