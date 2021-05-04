FY2021 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Raised by Griffin Securities

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software giant will earn $7.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.50 and a 200 day moving average of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 122,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,870 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 447,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,411,000 after purchasing an additional 55,494 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 29,801 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

