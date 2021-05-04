FY2021 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. Raised by Cormark (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Real Matters in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

