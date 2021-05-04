FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $21.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

