FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Decreased by Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.
OLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
