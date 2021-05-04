FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Decreased by Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.

OLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$4.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.07 and a 1 year high of C$7.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.59.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

