FYDcoin Market Cap Tops $2.10 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $2.10 million and $687.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 566,597,171 coins and its circulating supply is 539,399,224 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

