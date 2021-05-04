Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,062,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAXY remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,368,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,419,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

