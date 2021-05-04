Galiano Gold (GAU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Galiano Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.66.

GAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

