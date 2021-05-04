Galiano Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$1.70 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.28 and a 12 month high of C$2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$380.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.54.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

