Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

GOOGL opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,185.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,918.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

