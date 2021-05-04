Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $197.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.51. Gartner has a twelve month low of $106.57 and a twelve month high of $200.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

