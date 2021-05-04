Gas Market Capitalization Achieves $147.43 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.56 or 0.00026711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $147.43 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01168153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00728154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,512.44 or 1.00034079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.