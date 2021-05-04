GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Announces Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GCP traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,247. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

