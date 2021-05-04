GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GEAGY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$40.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,678. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.