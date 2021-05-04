Geeq Price Reaches $1.15 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $10.02 million and $187,334.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00087653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.00829798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.66 or 0.09646750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00100628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.