Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Shares of GEGYY stock remained flat at $$2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $658.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.84. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

