Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Generac by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Generac by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $325.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.46. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

