General Motors (GM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect General Motors to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.