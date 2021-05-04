Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.1% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.50 and a 200-day moving average of $229.04. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

