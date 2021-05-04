Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.28. 318,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.21.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

