GINcoin Market Cap Tops $34,358.71 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 91.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $34,358.71 and approximately $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GINcoin has traded down 88.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,117.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.28 or 0.06126101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $314.07 or 0.00580351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $980.67 or 0.01812120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00125766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.91 or 0.00716789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.90 or 0.00631780 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.93 or 0.00456278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004643 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.