Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is set to post its 3/31/2021 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,646. The stock has a market cap of $355.12 million, a P/E ratio of -183.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

