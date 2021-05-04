GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Decreased by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 125,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

