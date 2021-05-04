Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.22 on Friday. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

