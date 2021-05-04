Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GMRE opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $869.96 million, a PE ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

