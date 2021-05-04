Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect Global Medical REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GMRE opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $869.96 million, a PE ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Earnings History for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit