Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Critical Review

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and W. P. Carey’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $306.21 million 5.74 $46.48 million $1.85 10.49 W. P. Carey $1.23 billion 10.77 $305.24 million $5.00 15.14

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of W. P. Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 10.07% 1.97% 0.85% W. P. Carey 28.17% 4.98% 2.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Net Lease and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 3 0 2.75 W. P. Carey 1 0 3 0 2.50

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $21.17, indicating a potential upside of 9.05%. W. P. Carey has a consensus price target of $78.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.73%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Global Net Lease pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and W. P. Carey has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Global Net Lease on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments. The company was founded by William Polk Carey in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

