Global Water Resources (GWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.42 million.

Shares of GWR stock opened at C$20.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.67 million and a PE ratio of 349.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.33, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.42 and a 1-year high of C$22.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 482.80%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

