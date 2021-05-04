Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 367,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,518,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after buying an additional 1,718,973 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SRET traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 15,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,033. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

