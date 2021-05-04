Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.210-7.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GL stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.03. 3,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,581. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,150 shares of company stock worth $16,455,919. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

