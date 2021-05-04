GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,132. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

