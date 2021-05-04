GNY (GNY) Trading Up 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. GNY has a total market cap of $223.67 million and $778,958.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GNY has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00086735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00069317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.00864054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.97 or 0.10000016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044858 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

