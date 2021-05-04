GoChain (GO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.81 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. In the last week, GoChain has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $55.89 million and $2.81 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,131,109,802 coins and its circulating supply is 1,077,359,808 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

