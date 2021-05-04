GoDaddy (GDDY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. GoDaddy has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDDY stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.76.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $318,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

