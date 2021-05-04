goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$166.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$143.00 to C$166.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.25.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$148.14 on Monday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$38.83 and a 12 month high of C$151.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that goeasy will post 11.6800002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

