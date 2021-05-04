goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$156.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$156.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.00.

Shares of goeasy stock traded down C$2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$145.34. 59,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$133.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$38.83 and a 12 month high of C$151.87.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 11.6800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,682,929.92. Insiders sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371 over the last three months.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

