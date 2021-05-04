Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.58. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,004,335 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 272,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 15.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,996,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 1,950,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 21,679 hectares located in the Elko County, Nevada.

