Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Graco posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 710,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44. Graco has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $78.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

