Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

