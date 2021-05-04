Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 1,534,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

