Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $27.61 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

