Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,460. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.