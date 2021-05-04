Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,460. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Earnings History for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit